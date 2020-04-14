Deaths in Tipperary Tuesday April 14th

John O Dea, Cherrymount Clonmel

Peacefully in the tender care of the nurses and staff at Bromleigh Lodge Nursing Home, Cahir. John, son of the late Dr. Jack and Maisie O'Dea, sadly missed by his loving family sisters Anne and Jane, brother-in-law Brian, nieces, extended family and his many friends.

Rest In Peace

Due to Government advice regarding public gatherings a private family Funeral Mass will take place on Tuesday morning at 10 o'clock in St. Mary's Church, Irishtown followed by burial in St. Patrick's Cemetery. We suggest using the online condolence page below as an option to offer your sympathies to the family. Those who cannot attend can take part in the ceremony on the church livestream service www.stmarysparishclonmel.ie

Thank you for your understanding and co-operation at this time.



Mary O Grady,(nee Carrie) formerly of Cathal Brugha Street Cashel

O’Grady (nee Carrie) Woodgreen, London and formerly of Cathal Brugha Street, Cashel, Co. Tipperary. April 13th 2020, peacefully in the loving care of Mary O’Connor and all the Staff at Acorn Lodge. Mary, beloved wife of the late Eddie and sister of the late John, Billy, Lena Murphy and Monto. Deeply regretted by her brothers Gerard, Albert and Dan, sisters Peggy Godsell, Noreen McLoughlin, Linda Butler and Joanne Bird, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, relatives and friends.

May She Rest In Peace

Due to Government restrictions on Covid-19 Strictly Private Funeral Mass takes place on Wednesday at 10.30am and can be viewed on http://funeralslive.ie/mary-ogrady-r-i-p/ . A memorial Mass will take place when the restrictions are lifted. If you would like to leave a condolence message for the family, please click on the link below.

Chriss corboy(nee Kennedy)

Terryglass,Nenagh

Peacefully at Portumna retirement village. Deeply regretted by her loving husband Joe, daughter Caroline (Redahan) London, son Dave, son-in-law Paul, daughter-in-law Annette, grandchildren Sinead, Siobhan, Katie and Conor, sisters Biddy, Esther and Minnie, brothers John and Oliver, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives neighbours and friends.

Rest In Peace.

Due to official restrictions and in the interest of public health, a private family Mass will take place for Chriss on Tuesday in Terryglass Church. The family thank you for your understanding and support at this time, if you wish to leave a message of sympathy, please do so in the condolence section below.



Martha Gill(nee Kelly)

Ballinteer Dublin/Nenagh

Kingston Rise Ballinteer and formerly of Tomona Co. Tipperary. Predeceased by her loving husband Michael, sadly missed by her sister Patty, brothers Willie and Noel, sister in law Carmel, nieces, nephews, grand nieces, grand nephews, extended family and a wide circle of friends.

May she rest in peace.

A private funeral will take place due to Government advice regarding public gatherings. Those who would have liked to attend, but due to current restrictions cannot, please leave your personal message in the section below 'Condolences '

A memorial service celebrating Martha's life will be held at a later date

Thomas (?tom) harrington,

Bolingbroke,Dolla Nenagh

Suddenly, at University Hospital Limerick. Predeceased by his beloved parents Tom and Mary, sister Geraldine, uncle Martin and grandnephew Nathan. Deeply regretted by his loving sisters Siobhan & Teresa, aunts Kitt & Nora, nieces Michelle, Adeline, Sheila, Catriona, Sharon and Sinead, nephews Sean & David, grandnieces and grandnephew, brothers in law Sean and John, relatives kind neighbours and many friends.

May Tom Rest In Peace

In accordance with government and HSE directives and in the interest of public health, a private funeral will take place for Tom. A Memorial Mass to celebrate Tom's life will be held at a later date. If you wish to offer your condolences online, please click on the link below.



Michael (Red) Maher

Ballygraigue Estate,Nenagh /Tyrelklkspass,Westmeath

Peacefully in the care of the Staff of Milford Hospice. Predeceased by his beloved parents Thomas & Johannah and brother Noel. Will be sadly missed by his loving wife Eileen and cherished family Jacqueline, Thomas and Helen. Grandchildren Oisin, Clara, Cillian, Alex and Donnacha. Brothers Cor, Liam and Aidan, sisters Mary, Margaret and Carmel. Sons-in-law Paul and Gaël. Brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews and nieces, cousins, neighbours, relatives and his many friends.

May Michael Rest In Peace.

In accordance with Government and HSE directives and in the interest of public health, a private funeral will take place. A Memorial Mass to celebrate Red's life will be held at a later date. Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to Milford Hospice.If you wish to offer your condolences online, please click on the link below. His Funeral Mass can be viewed Wednesday at 10 o'c on livestream at nenaghparish.ie. Or live on Radio at 106.2 fm.