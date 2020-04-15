Deaths in Tipperary Wednesday April 15th

Deaths in Tipperary April 15th Wednesday

Patricia Begley(Jones)

Grange Brick,Clonmel

Begley (nee Jones) (Grange, Brick, Clonmel, Co. Tipperary and formerly of West Bromwich England) April 14th 2020. Patricia in the tender care of the staff at St Clare's Ward, St Patrick's Hospital Cashel. Deeply regretted by her husband Thomas and much loved mother of Mellissa, Michael, and Colleen, daughter- in- law Janice, son-in-law Gary grandmother of Michael, Aurora, Cillian, Brandon, Ava and Tiernan.

Rest In Peace

Funeral Mass take place in the church of the Assumption Ballyporeen on Wednesday at 10 o' clock followed by creamation in the Island Crematorium, Cork. Due to Government Restrictions on Covid-19 the Funeral takes place privately. If you would like to leave a condolence message for the family please click on the link below.



Breda Breen(nee Bates)

Highfield Grove,Clonmel

The death has occurred of Breda Breen (nee Bates), Highfield Grove, Clonmel, Co. Tipperary and formerly Greystones, Co. Wicklow. Breda passed away peacefully at home on Monday evening surrounded by her loving family. Predeceased by her parents Mick and Josie Bates, she will be sadly missed by her beloved daughters Rachel, Kelly and Kate, adored grandson Noah, sisters Maura, Anne, Michele, Jacqueline and Joanna, aunts, uncles, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

Rest in Peace

Due to Government advice regarding public gatherings a private Funeral Mass will be held on Thursday at 10.30am in St Oliver’s Church. Those who cannot attend can take part in the ceremony live or watch later via the livestream service (www.churchservices.tv/clonmelpeterpaul, followed by clicking on the tab “Clonmel”). Burial will take place afterwards in St Patrick’s Cemetery.



Michael(Barton) Dorney

2 Clonbanna Terrace,Mitchel Street Thurles

Michael (Barton) deeply regretted by his brother Patsy, sister-in-law Kathleen, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

May He Rest in Peace

Due to Government restrictions Covid 19, A Private Funeral Mass will take place in The Catherdal of the Assumption Thurles Thursday, 16th April, 2020 at 11am followed by private burial in St. Patrick's Cemetery. A Memorial Mass will take place when the restrictions are lifted



Mary Kennedy

Glastrigan,Borrisoleigh



In the loving care of Ardeen Nursing Home Thurles. Deeply regretted by loving brother Jim, sister-in-law Eileen, nephews Trevor, Keith, Jamie and Donal, nieces Caitriona and Aileen, Keith's wife Siobhan and son Dean, Donal's partner Leonardo, relatives neighbours and friends.

Rest In Peace

In compliance with HSE and Goverment guidelines a private funeral mass will take place in the Church of the Immaculate Conception Templederry on Thursday morning followed by burial in Ballinaclough Cemetery. A memorial Mass will take place at a later date



Mary Madie ) Power (nee Ryan)

Castletroy Heights castletroy/Limerick Tipperary Town

Maidie died peacefully at Good Counsel Nursing Home. Beloved wife of the late Thomas and cherished mother of Richard and Mary. Sadly missed by her children, grandchildren Conor, Amy and Sarah, son-in-law David, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Rest in Peace

In compliance with Covid-19 guidelines and with the support of Mary’s Family, her Funeral will be private. A Memorial Mass will take place later.

Howard Roberts

Roberts Newsagents, Main Street Grangemockler

Roberts, (Roberts Newsagents), Main Street, Grangemockler, Carrick-on-Suir, Co. Tipperary, suddenly at his residence, Monday April 13th 2020.

Howard, deeply regretted by his loving wife Trish, his adoring mother Emma Hornby, family, relatives, neighbours and a wide circle of friends.

Rest in Peace

A private family funeral will take place in keeping with government guidelines and HSE advice on public gatherings in relation to Covid 19.

Mai Stapleton (nee Kelly)

Poynstown,Glengoole,Thurles

Mai (predeceased by her husband Billy, sons Michael and Eugene) deeply regretted by her daughter Anne, sons Willie Joe and Eamonn, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, son-in-law, daughters-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews relatives and friends.

May She Rest-in-Peace

Due to government restrictions Covid 19, A Private Funeral will take place A Memorial Mass will take place when the restrictions are lifted.

Gillian Williamson

Knockgraffon,Cahir

Williamson, Knockgraffon, Cahir ,Co.Tipperay on the 14TH April 2020. Gillian at her daughters residence Hannah Perry, Mooresfort, Killross, Co. Tipperary. Predeceased by her husband Lawrie Williamson. Deeply regretted by her son Leon Bickerstaff, daughter Hannah Perry (Kilross), son-in-law Jay, step daughter Grainne, step son Iain, grandchildren Joshua, Iain, Ethan, Áine & Catherine, sister Linda, niece Kimberley, nephews Christopher, David & Steven, extended family &friends.

Private Cremation.