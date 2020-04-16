Deaths in Tipperary Thursday April 16th



Philomena Christina duffy

Carrigatoher

Nenagh

Philomena Christina Duffy, nee McNamara, Carrigatoher, Nenagh, Co. Tipperary and formerly of Clonlara, Co. Clare, peacefully, at her residence, surrounded by her loving family, beloved wife of Thomas Duffy and loving mother of John, Tom, Michael (Milo), Mary, Martina, Theresa, Orla and Eugene. Deeply regretted by her loving family, sister Maureen, her adored grandchildren and great-grandchildren, daughters-in-law Maura and Cathy, son-in-law Sean, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

A private funeral will take place, in accordance with Government Guidlines and HSE advice in the interest of public health, if you would like to leave a message for the family in the condolence section please click on the link below.

Philomena's Funeral Mass can be viewed on Thursday 16th at 12 noon on livestream at www.nenaghparish.ie

A Memorial Mass for Philomena will be arranged at a later date.



Eric Guiry, Trafalgar lane Monkstown,dublin/Carrick on Suir

GUIRY (Monkstown, Co. Dublin and formerly of Carrick-on-Suir, Co. Tipperary) – April 15th 2020 (peacefully) in the excellent care of the amazing staff at Cherryfield, Lodge Nursing Home, Milltown. Eric (late of the Jesuit Community and Trinity College); dearly beloved husband of the late Ursula, much loved father of Andrea, Erica and Orla. Sadly missed by his loving daughters, sons-in-law Niall, James and Ruairí, grandchildren, his sister-in-law Bernie, extended family and friends.

May he rest in peace.

Due to the current Government guidelines regarding public gatherings, a private Funeral will take place for the immediate family. We would like to invite you to pause at 10am on Saturday for things to be grateful for and send love to those we love. A Memorial Mass in celebration of Eric’s life will take place at a later date.



Grace Kirby Nee O sullivan)

Remmore Galway/Nenagh?Sligo

Dun Na Mara Drive, Renmore, Galway and formerly of Tralee, Co. Kerry, Nenagh Co. Tipperary and Sligo. Pre-deceased by her brothers Michael and Bertie. Beloved wife of Tim and dearly loved mother of Denise, John, Hubert, Michele, Carmel, David, Des and Grace. Sadly, missed by her loving family, her grandchildren, great grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, sisters Avie, Mina and Eileen, extended family, neighbours and friends.

A private funeral and burial will take place on Thursday in keeping with Government and HSE guidelines on public gatherings. A Memorial Mass will take place at a later date.



Trevor Read,1 Clairin,Carrick on Suir

Trevor Read, late of 1 Clairín, Carrick-on-Suir, Co. Tipperary, died 14 of April 2020. Sadly missed by his loving wife Joann, sons Ross and Aidan, daughter-in-law, brothers-in-law, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

A private family funeral will take place, in keeping with government guidelines and HSE advice on public gatherings in relation to Covid-19. As an option to offer your condolences, please use the online page below, thank you.