ICSA sheep chairman dismisses industry ‘scaremongering’

ICSA sheep chairman Sean McNamara has dismissed claims by Meat Industry Ireland that the outlook for sheep is so negative.

“This is the usual scaremongering to try and beat farmers into submission. We see New Zealand lamb continues to be stocked in supermarkets and yet we are told there is minimal demand for Irish product. However, that does not equate with reports of supermarkets in Ireland and the UK running out of product."

“Easter where demand for lamb is strong will be followed on April 23 by Ramadan which continues until May 23. This will underpin demand for sheepmeat and there is also the potential for a pent-up demand for product when Covid restrictions are eased across Europe, albeit there is a lot of uncertainty around that yet.”

“Hoggets are scarce and spring lamb is a bit behind on a lot of farms after some hard weather. So farmers shouldn’t listen to all the doom mongering.”

“The bottom line which must be borne in mind is that farmers have worked very hard throughout the spring and kept going during the Covid-19 crisis to keep supermarket shelves full. However, now more than ever, they should not be treated with complete contempt by processors and retailers.

“Farmers have to make a margin or else there just won’t be quality assured lamb in EU markets for much longer.”