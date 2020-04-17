Tipperary gardai seize car with no tax, insurance or NCT

A motorist who turned away from a Covid-19 checkpoint has had their car seized after Conmel Gardai discovered they had neither NCT, tax or insurance on their vehicle.

During a Covid-19 checkpoint in Crehana Cross, Carrick On Suir, gardai observed a vehicle turn away from a checkpoint.

Gardai discovered the vehicle had no tax, NCT or insurance and that the driver was also making a non-essential journey to Waterford.

The car was subsequently seized and court to follow.