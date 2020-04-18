Deaths in Tipperary Saturday April 18th



Deaths in Tipperary Saturday 18th April



Denis Hartigan

Ballindoney,Grange,Clonmel



Denis died peacefully in the wonderful care of Rathkeevin Nursing Home. He will be very sadly missed by his loving wife Peggy, daughter Geraldine, sons Adrian and Tommy, brother Paudie, son-in-law James, daughters-in-law Eva and Fiona, grandchildren, sister-in law, nephew, nieces, extended family and friends.

May He Rest In Peace

A private Family funeral will take place in line with Government guidelines on Sunday at 11.30am in St. Nicholas church Grange with burial in the adjoining cemetery. For those who would like to have attended and wish to send their condolences to Denis’s family please use the below link or you can email costiganfunerals@eircom.net and we will be happy to pass on your sympathies to the Hartigan family. Thank you for your understanding at this difficult time.

Joan Moylan(nee Murphy)

Nenagh

Joan Moylan, (nee Murphy), "St. Anthony's", Farnamurry, Ballygraigue Road, Nenagh, suddenly, at University Hospital Limerick, surrounded by her loving family. Predeceased by her beloved husband Michael, daughter Marie, granddaughter Orlaith, brother Christy and sister Kathleen, loving mother of Garrett, Michael and Catherine. Sadly missed by her heartbroken family, brothers Paddy, Joseph and Micheál, her adored grandchildren Rebecca, Gabrielle, Robert, Klara, Kayley, Lauren, Micheál, Clodagh, Mary and Sean, daughters-in-law Marie and Edwina Knight, son-in-law Shane, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, kind neighbours and friends.

A private family funeral will take place in accordance with Government Guidelines and HSE advice in the interest of public health, if you would like to leave a message for the family in the condolence section please click on the link below.

Joan's Funeral Mass can be viewed on Monday 20th at 12 noon on livestream at www.nenaghparish.ie

A Memorial Mass for Joan will be arranged at a later date.

Kieran Maguire

Drom na coille and Tobair Mhuire Nenagh



The death has occurred of Kieran Maguire, Drom na Coille & Tobair Mhuire, Nenagh & late of Nenagh General Hospital, peacefully in the loving care of University Hospital Limerick April 17th 2020. Predeceased by his parents Michael & Joyce & brother Gerard. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Olive, sons Stephen & Brian, daughter Michelle, Michelle’s partner Chris Darcy, brothers Michael, Tommy & George & his sister Denise (Ryan, Borrisoleigh), grandson Mark, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives & many friends.

Rest in Peace

In accordance with Government and HSE directives and in the interest of public health, a private funeral will take place. A Memorial Mass to celebrate Kieran’s life will be held at a later date His Funeral Mass can be viewed on Sunday at 12 noon on livestream at nenaghparish.ie or live on Radio at 106.2 FM.



Stephanie Searson

Sheehills,Roscrea

Following a brief illness and surrounded by her loving family.

Predeceased by her father Tom.

Much loved by her mother Ann, sisters Katherine and Elizabeth, brothers John and Tom, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family, neighbours and friends.

R.I.P.

In accordance with goverment guidelines on public gatherings a private family funeral will take place. A memorial Mass will take place at a later date.