Deaths in Tipperary Sunday April 19th
Deaths in Tippeary Sunday April 19th
Celia Griffin(nee Greene)
Rathculbin,Kells Kilkenny/Callan/Mullinahone
Celia died peacefully on Friday 17th April 2020, in the loving care of staff at Strathmore Lodge Nursing Home, Callan, Co. Kilkenny. Deeply regretted by her loving husband Michael, sister-in-law Kathleen, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.
May Celia Rest in Peace
Due to HSE and Covid-19 guidelines, and with the support of Celia’s family, her funeral shall be private. Please use the online condolence page below as an option to offer your sympathies. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. The family would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone for their understanding and support at this difficult tim
Cornelius (Con) donovan
Youghalarra Newtown Nenath
Formerly of Leap West Cork. Predeceased by his beloved son Damian. Will be sadly missed by his loving wife Phil and cherished family Caroline, Brendan, Jacqueline and Adrian. Grandchildren Amy, Brian and Shannon. Daughter in law Paula, brother in law Sean, sister in law Beryl. Nephews and nieces, relatives neighbours and his many friends.
May Con Rest In Peace
In accordance with Government and HSE directives and in the interest of public health, a private funeral for Con will take place. A Memorial Mass to celebrate Con's life will be held at a later date
Sheila Maher (nee Carey)
Glebe view,Roscrea
And formerly of Birr Road, Roscrea.
(Peacefully) with her daughters in the loving care of the staff of The Marlay Nursing Home, Dublin.
Pre-deceased be her dearly beloved husband John and daughter Geraldine.
Cherished and beloved mum of Jerry, Margaret, Gaye, Fiona, Deirdre and Declan, sons-in-law Tom and Eamonn, devoted grandmother to Shane, Ruth, Callum, Hugo, Eva, Theo, Stella and great-grandmother to Brooke. Sadly missed by her brothers Mick and John and predeceased siblings Tommy, Pat, Mary and all her relatives and many friends.
In her death, a part of us dies and goes with her, wherever she goes, we go too, she is not alone.
May She rest in Peace.
In accordance with goverment guidelines on public gatherings, a private funeral will take place. A memorial Mass will take place at a later date
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on