Deaths in Tipperary Sunday April 19th

Deaths in Tippeary Sunday April 19th



Celia Griffin(nee Greene)

Rathculbin,Kells Kilkenny/Callan/Mullinahone

Celia died peacefully on Friday 17th April 2020, in the loving care of staff at Strathmore Lodge Nursing Home, Callan, Co. Kilkenny. Deeply regretted by her loving husband Michael, sister-in-law Kathleen, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May Celia Rest in Peace

Due to HSE and Covid-19 guidelines, and with the support of Celia’s family, her funeral shall be private. Please use the online condolence page below as an option to offer your sympathies. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. The family would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone for their understanding and support at this difficult tim

Cornelius (Con) donovan

Youghalarra Newtown Nenath

Formerly of Leap West Cork. Predeceased by his beloved son Damian. Will be sadly missed by his loving wife Phil and cherished family Caroline, Brendan, Jacqueline and Adrian. Grandchildren Amy, Brian and Shannon. Daughter in law Paula, brother in law Sean, sister in law Beryl. Nephews and nieces, relatives neighbours and his many friends.

May Con Rest In Peace

In accordance with Government and HSE directives and in the interest of public health, a private funeral for Con will take place. A Memorial Mass to celebrate Con's life will be held at a later date



Sheila Maher (nee Carey)

Glebe view,Roscrea

And formerly of Birr Road, Roscrea.

(Peacefully) with her daughters in the loving care of the staff of The Marlay Nursing Home, Dublin.

Pre-deceased be her dearly beloved husband John and daughter Geraldine.

Cherished and beloved mum of Jerry, Margaret, Gaye, Fiona, Deirdre and Declan, sons-in-law Tom and Eamonn, devoted grandmother to Shane, Ruth, Callum, Hugo, Eva, Theo, Stella and great-grandmother to Brooke. Sadly missed by her brothers Mick and John and predeceased siblings Tommy, Pat, Mary and all her relatives and many friends.

In her death, a part of us dies and goes with her, wherever she goes, we go too, she is not alone.

May She rest in Peace.

In accordance with goverment guidelines on public gatherings, a private funeral will take place. A memorial Mass will take place at a later date