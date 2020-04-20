LATEST: 77 Covid-19 deaths confirmed in Ireland as number of Tipperary cases rise to 292

Seventy-seven more people have sadly died from Covid-19, bringing the overall death toll in the Republic of Ireland to 687, the Department of Health has confirmed this evening.

This is a higher number of additional deaths than the figure for the previous day which stood at 39.

The number of Tipperary cases now stands at 292.

It was also disclosed that nationally over 401 new cases of coronavirus have been diagnosed.

There are 15,652 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.