Gardai investigating spate of car break-ins in Co. Tipperary

Gardai are investigating a spate of car break-ins in Tipperary Town, Dundrum, Cappawhite and Golden over the past week.

Two cars parked at the Duck Pond in Dundrum were broken into last Friday morning between 9.40am and 10.30am. No property was taken from one of the vehicles but the thief swiped a purse containing a small sum of cash from the second vehicle.

A car parked at Fr Mathew Street in Tipperary Town was broken into around midnight last Thursday, April 16 and approximately €20 worth of cash was stolen.

A short time later, a bag and its contents including a mobile phone, cash and bank cards were stolen from a car parked at Greenfields, Cappawhite. The vehicle was broken into between 2am and 2.40am.

Meanwhile, a car parked in the townland of Suirville, Golden was broken into on Tuesday, April 14 between 6pm and 6.40pm. A handbag contaiing a wallet, sunglasses was stolen from the vehicle.

A Tipperary Garda Station spokesman said entry was gained to most of the vehicles by breaking windows.

He appealed to anyone who saw suspicious activity in any of the areas where vehicles were broken into last week to contact Tipperary Garda Station at (062) 51212.

The Garda spokesman also urged car owners to be vigilant and not to leave any valuables in their cars.