67 houses are currently being refurbished by Tipperary County Council

Some of the homes may be used as temporary isolation units in the event of the HSE requiring them

Tipperary County Council is currently in the process of refurbishing 67 houses across the county which will come into tenant usage very soon, according to housing officials this week.



Official Jonathan Cooney told The Tipperary Star that the 67 houses are at different stages of refurbishment at the present time, and therefore will come back on stream at different periods. However, he was pleased to state that all 67 have been sanctioned as part of the Rebuilding Ireland Project 2018 -2021.



Tipperary County Council has a very good record in the housing section with 142% of their 2019 target having been achieved - they had a target of 173 units, but actually delivered 245 during 2019 - a fact that the officials are very proud of.

“We were very pleased to have exceeded our targets last year and we are happy to be working away with the 67 houses right now and to have builders assigned to them,” Jonathan Cooney told us this week.

Engineer Jonathan Cooney pictured above left with Cllr Pat English

Members of the Nenagh Municipal District Council were informed that 26 houses out of the 69 currently out of use are in the pipeline for refurbishment at the present time, with much work going on right now. The District accounts for almost a third of all the work in voids going on in Tipperary and a lot of very good work is being undertaken.



Despite the Covid-19 restrictions, these houses, known as voids, are being worked on as they are regarded as being essential. And, members also heard that some of these houses may be used as isolation units during the pandemic crisis, if the need arises.



The matter was raised by Cllr Seamie Morris (Ind) who was highly critical of the local authority for not informing elected representatives of the plans to use the premises as isolation units - it emerged that contractors had received letters to be produced in the event of them being prevented from going to work by the Gardai and the letters contained references to the works on isolation units.



“I was very surprised to hear this from people when I started to get calls about it. I have no problem with the units being used, but we should have been informed on this and we could have prevented much of the anxiety and worry in the community,” Cllr Morris said.



District Administrator Rosemary Joyce explained that the council had redeployed some of its workers to undertake refurbishment works while observing social distancing and adhering to the Covid-19 regulations. Some of the units may be used by the HSE if the need arises but this need, or the houses, have not yet been identified. The stock is being brought up to standard and it will mean that the units will be available to tenants once works are completed.

Cllr Morris again pointed out that the councils actions had “frightened the life out of people” and he did not like being left in a vacuum.



However, Director of Services Marcus O'Connor reassured him that the works are deemed necessary and that the council is availing of the opportunity to redeploy workers to refurbish voids.



“When this is all over, we will have these houses to allocate to people on the housing list and that will be one of the positive stories to emerge from this whole process,” he said.

Engineer, Mr Barry Murphy advised the members that the council are throwing all their available resources at restoring the houses right now because they are permitted to do so.



“We have even brought back in some roads staff to help out - they had been stood down but they are now helping to get as many houses as possible completed, as quickly as possible,” he said.

Cllrs Morris, Joe Hannigan and John 'Rocky' McGrath welcomed the news but Cllr Morris reiterated that they should have been informed about the move earlier.