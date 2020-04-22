Shocking! Gardaí catch motorist doing over 200km/h on a major motorway in Ireland
Wow!
CREDIT: An Garda Síochana
Gardaí have caught a motorist doing over 200km/h on a major motorway in Ireland.
Dundalk Roads Policing Unit on Covid-19 patrol on Tuesday detected the driver of this car (pictured above) at a speed of 202km/h on the M1.
Gardaí said: "Prosecution to follow for dangerous driving."
Dundalk RPU on #Covid19 patrol detected the driver of this car at a speed of 202km/h on the M1 today.— An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) April 21, 2020
Prosecution to follow for Dangerous Driving#StayAtHomeAndStaySafe#SocialDistancing pic.twitter.com/8GIW1eO3j6
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on