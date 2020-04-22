FEATURE: Tipperary teachers and pupils plunged into a world unknown during pandemic

On Thursday 12th March the country's schools were plunged into chaos with the announcement that schools would close that afternoon.

Staff of the High School in Clonmel were among the many schools throughout the county forced into taking measures to deal with the unprecedented situation.

“We were due to have a staff Meeting at 3:20 with a full agenda which was swiftly placed to one side and replaced with a planning session for remote teaching & Learning for the coming weeks” said Karen Steenson Principal.

In 2014 the High School had moved to Cloud based Platform and began using Google Apps for education. Over the Years teachers have been upskilling and using this online platform to support Teaching & Learning.

Using this as the sole platform for Teaching & Learning is a different ball game. Teachers had to quickly try to communicate, plan and produce learning opportunities immediately remotely and instantly.

‘I am overwhelmed at the creativity, initiative and engagement of our teaching staff and in how they have managed, in such a short space of time to embrace this new way of engaging students in the learning experience’ says Karen Steenson Principal.

How do you know if your child is engaging?

Parents too have been thrown into a new position.

Many are now working from home and at the same time trying to monitor what their teenagers are doing in terms of schoolwork, which is a difficult task at the best of times.

How can they know if their son is engaging?. “‘Google Apps allows us to monitor on line engagement’ ‘but parents can also check by going into their Google account and seeing their mail and classrooms.

In fact in some ways a parent can see directly into the students homework journal and work being given including work submitted to the teacher’ said Karen Steenson.

The only thing needed is their school email and password. Gina Slater, the High Schools IT technician ably assisted by Mr.Allen & Ms.E.Barry have spent the first two weeks of closures ensuring that all students can log onto their account.

All 3rd years and 6th years were prioritised the week the school closed. A special email address was set up for any student who has access issues.

At the moment 100% of students who tried to log on have logged on and are working well. Parents are advised to check their sons account to monitor work that is being done.

“On a positive note the experience of the teachers has been really positive. The students engaging have been keeping them extremely busy with work to correct and the students have been extremely polite and grateful.

"They will continue to work as hard as they can to help students in the coming weeks," said Karen Steenson.

Karen Steenson Principal had the idea that staff would stay connected with the students by recording messages to them telling them how they were coping and staying positive and about how they were managing this lockdown.

‘What I envisaged as being a short 5 minute message ended up as a 22 minute short film of messages’.

“The messages were entertaining and heartwarming and testament to the wonderful relationships between the staff and students in the High School. This short recording was sent to all students wishing them a Happy Easter” she said..

In the background schools have been struggling with the cancelling of school trips and events.

‘Our first year trip to Manchester was due to depart on Friday 13th March and our TY trip to Barcelona alongside our 5th Yr Camino trip has also been cancelled’.

Due to the unprecedented nature of the situation schools and parents will now have to wait and see how much money can be recovered from the cancellation of trips.