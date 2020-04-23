Rosalyn brings Easter joy to her Cashel neighbours

Rosalyn Horan a second year attending Cashel Community School is busy these days engaging with classwork and assignments through Google Classroom. Prior to Easter one creative suggestion from her Religion teacher sparked Rosalyn’s attention. Students were asked to consider making some salt dough Easter decorations to brighten up their homes.

Rosalyn decided to print off the salt dough recipie she had received and delivered it to all her neighbours as she thought it would be a lovely idea to get parents involved with younger children in making the decorations. There was a great response and soon Rosalyn and her family began to see the brightly coloured decorations on the trees in the Steeples in Cashel. This response inspired Rosalyn to organise a special egg hunt for the families on Easter Sunday.

There was huge attention to detail here as Rosalyn and her family assigned different times for each family to participate in the egg hunt to ensure social distancing guidelines were adhered to. She also put some bunny rabbits in the front window of the family car including the very popular Mr.Bun Buns complete with facemask to encourage children to wash their hands and be kind at home during these difficult times .

On Easter Sunday there was great excitement as each family completed the egg hunt. Rosalyn when asked what she learned from this experience said “I learned that just because we have to stay apart during this hard time doesn’t mean we can’t be kind, thoughtful or generous and it also doesn’t mean we can’t have fun and enjoy ourselves. Just because there is something bad going on doesn’t mean that you can’t be or can't do something good for someone else”. Her teacher Ms.Caitriona Ryan said “Rosalyn has shown fantastic community spirit, leadership and kindness. The inclement weather on Easter Sunday could not even dampen the spirits of the Steeples that day ,such lovely memories to treasure forever .

Read Tipperary Live - Clonmel secondarypupils plunged into a world unknown