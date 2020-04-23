Funds raised by Co. Tipperary GAA club’s 5km challenge will help buy tablet devices to keep hospital patients in touch with loved ones

Carrick Swan GAA Club's adult teams have devised the Na hEalaí 5km fundraiser in aid of Carrick-on-Suir Meals Assistance Service and South Tipperary General Hospital.

The fundraiser involves all members and friends of Carrick Swan GAA Club completing 5km by walking, running, cycling or swimming within 2km radius of their home while abiding by Covid-19 social distancing guidelines.

The funds raised will be used by Carrick-On-Suir Meal Assistance Services to purchase food for the meals they provide to elderly clients in the town.

The funds raised for South Tipperary General Hospital will be used to purchase tablet devices tohelp patients stay connected with their loved ones as they can't receive visitors due to the Covid-19 pandemic restrictions.

Members and friends of the Swan Club who complete the 5km challenge are asked to donate what to they wish to the GoFund Me page: www.gofundme.com

/f/na-healai-5km.

Following this, you are asked to nominate another club member or friend to do the 5km and donate. Nominations should be completed on your personal social media page or by text if necessary.

“We hope you can donate a small amount to join us in supporting our frontline workers to do their incredibly important work.

“We hope all members and friends of the club, both near and far, are safe and healthy at this time. Stay safe and we look forward to seeing you all soon,” said Carrick Swan Club PRO Colm O'Sullivan.