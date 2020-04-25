Man pleads guilty in circuit court to possessing cannabis and cocaine in Co. Tipperary for selling or supplying to others

A 38 year-old man has pleaded guilty at Clonmel Circuit Court to possessing cannabis and cocaine for the purpose of selling or supplying it to others in Co. Tipperary last year.

Sean Lennon of 4 Vale Drive, Oola, Co. Limerick entered a guilty plea to the charge of possessing these illegal drugs with a value of €13,000 or more on August 14 last year when he was arraigned at the recent session of Clonmel Circuit Criminal Court.

The court was told that Mr Lennon is currently attending a counsellor in Limerick and there were plans for him to enter a residential treatment centre.

Judge Patrick Meghan remanded Mr Lennon on bail to the December 1 sitting of Clonmel Circuit Court for sentencing.