ALERT: 'High risk of a spell of wet and possibly windy weather for a time,' says forecaster
Be advised!
CREDIT: Carlow Weather
A mixed week ahead with just a few showers Monday and Tuesday along with bright spells but much cooler than last week, says forecaster Alan O'Reilly.
According to www.carlowweather.com, there is some uncertainty around Wednesday but "high risk of a spell of wet and possibly windy weather for a time".
He added: "Back to mix of showers and bright spells Thursday and Friday."
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on