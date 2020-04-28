Tributes paid to Tipperary born NHS worker who passed away from Covid-19

Tributes have been paid to frontline worker and Tipperary town native Eileen Landers who passed away in the UK on Sunday after contracting Covid-19.

The popular staff member at Queen’s Hospital in Burton-upon-Trent has been remembered for her dedication to her role at the hospital where she worked as a member of the cleaning team since 2004.

Eileen was held in extremely high esteem by her fellow colleagues and wider hospital community with many recalling how the Tipperary native always had time and a smile for everyone she met.

A native of Tipperary town, Eileen moved to the UK in her 20’s, going on to join the NHS. She was the second youngest of eight brothers and sisters.

Margaret Landers, Eileen’s sister, described her as having a “heart of gold” and the most generous person anyone could meet.

“We will all miss her greatly,” she said.

A minute's silence was observed by staff at the hospital on Tuesday morning in memory of their dear friend and dedicated work colleague.

In a statement on the University Hospitals of Derby and Burton NHS Foundation Trust website, Gavin Boyle, Chief Executive, said: “Eileen joined the Trust as a Domestic Assistant at Queens Hospital Burton in 2004 and was a very popular member of the team. Eileen worked in many departments and wards across the hospital, most recently in the Discharge Lounge, and was known for her high standards, which colleagues and the nursing team say were second to none.

"During her time here she was known for her absolute dedication to her role and her dedication to coming to clean the hospital and protect patients. The importance of the role Eileen and her colleagues perform simply cannot be overstated. Eileen will be sadly missed by the whole UHDB family, especially by the domestic teams that worked closely with her for those many years. Our thoughts and condolences are with Eileen’s family today," he said.