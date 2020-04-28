A ray of hope for Tipp as death rate is below average despite Covid-19

It's working.

The huge efforts Tipperary people are going to, to keep Premier people safe and well are paying off, if mortality figures obtained by the Tipperary Star and tipperarylive.ie are anything to go by.



Despite the presence of Covid-19 and the apparent optics which suggest that there have been more deaths than normal in the community, the death rate for Tipperary is below the four year average going back to 2017 according to figures obtained through RIP.ie.



And, this news is thanks to the efforts of the people, many of whom have been in lockdown for more than a month now, as they bid to stay safe, keep their loved ones safe and at a distance, and prevent the spread of the global havoc-wreaking pandemic.



But, never more than now is the essential message relevant - we cannot get complacent. Because, if we do the death rate, which lay at 622 for Tipperary, from January 1 up to last Monday, could rise.

The average death rate in the county for the same period going back four years lies at 628. Deaths spiked in Tipperary in the same period in 2018 to a high of 679, but then dropped in 2019 to the lowest figure for a number of years, to 587.

Of course what this means is that there have been 35 more lives lost this year in comparison to the same period last year, but the key figure is the average one, and right now Tipperary is below the average. And, there is a real determination to keep it that way.



Tipperary Gardai will be stepping up Operation Fanacht for this coming Bank Holiday weekend as they strive to ensure that people stay at hime, stay off the road unless absolutely necessary to do so, and stay safe. And, through their Community Policing initiative, the Gardai have been going door-to-door distributing leaflets with essential phone numbers and contact details, and offering their assistance to anybody who needs it.



The efforts of the Gardai reflect the efforts county wide as the Premier County community spirit has shone brightly over the last few weeks. Neighbour is helping neighbour; young and old alike are doing their best to assist the vulnerable and the isolated; and clubs, associations, organisation and societies are coming together to help people to stay apart.

It's all working - let's not lose the momentum now by becoming complacent. Stay at home.