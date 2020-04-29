Road safety in Tipperary during Covid-19

Tipperary County Council have issued the following statement in relation to observing road safety guidelines throughout Covid-19.

"We are all living in a strange new world, one we could not have envisaged even two short months ago. The Covid-19 restrictions mean that we are all spending much more time at home, many of us in confined spaces. Staying within 2 km of our homes may also be causing us frustration.

However, road safety is just as important as ever during these times. It is essential that we do not let any frustrations creep into the way we drive or treat other road users.

If you are driving, be aware that pedestrians will be trying to observe social distancing by staying 2 metres apart, so they may walk out on the road.

Cyclists may also pull out in front of you unexpectedly to avoid pedestrians.

There should be less traffic on the roads but it is still important to observe the speed limits which apply, particularly in residential areas.

Make a pledge that you won't react to the actions of other drivers or road users. Nobody's perfect, so don't waste time and increase risk by trying to rebuke another road-user. Focus on holding back, staying safe and sharing the road.

Always give the road your full attention. Don't allow yourself to be distracted by passengers, mobile phones or non-driving thoughts.

Pedestrians – please remember to Be Safe, Be Seen and always wear a Hi-Visibility jacket.

And remember only essential journeys should be made such as:

· To travel to and from work, or for purposes of work, only where the work is an essential health, social care or other essential service and cannot be done from home

· to shop for essential food, beverage and household goods or collect a meal

· to attend medical appointments and collect medicines and other health products

· for vital family reasons, such as providing care to children, elderly or vulnerable people

· for farming purposes, that is food production or care of animals.

Together we can save lives.

A Road Safety message from Tipperary County Council.