Co. Tipperary GAA Club runs raw egg drinking challenge to raise funds for Cashel’s St Patrick’s Hospital

Rockwell Rovers GAA Club is organising a raw egg challenge to raise funds for St. Patrick's Hospital, Cashel to enable them to purchase essential Personal Protective Equipment (P.P.E.).

St. Patrick's provides care for older people in South Tipperary. Local young man, James Donnelly, and his father, Lar, came up with the idea and were the driving force along with Juvenile Club Chairman, Gerry Heenan, to begin the challenge which is to drink a raw egg, donate and nominate three people to do the same.

The response in the parish and far beyond has been phenomenal. Videos of the various challenges can be viewed on the Rockwell Rovers Facebook page.

Do not forget to donate and nominate. Please use the link below to donate https://www.gofundme.com/f/egg-challenge?