Moyle Rovers in a big push to help out two year old Rory who needs surgery in the USA

The Moyle Rovers club are taking on a Big Push fund raising challenge to assist a two year old boy that requires life changing surgery in the USA.

Funds raised will also go to the CARE cancer support group in Clonmel.

Rory Hogan was born with Cerebral Palsy which affects his legs and prevents him from standing and walking and running, all the things a 2 year old should be doing.

He has been accepted for surgery in St Louis Childrens Hospital Missouri by a world renowned surgeon.

This surgery and post op therapy will allow Rory to walk unassisted and pain free. This surgery is not available in Ireland and is not funded by the HSE.

Rorys parents are Joe and Eileen(Mulcahy) Hogan and are living in Gortnahoe.

The Mulcahys have been very involved in Moyle Rovers Clubs over the years and are currently still very involved, playing, coaching and also as sponsors

Go Fund Me for Rory and Cancer Care Support in Clonmel

C.A.R.E Cancer Support Centre in Clonmel provides support and information to anyone affected by Cancer in South Tipp and surrounds. The centre provides emotional support and practical help to people who have experienced cancer in either the past or present, aswell as those who support them. Moyle Rovers have called on the members of all involved in t he club Moyle Rovers GAA adults and juvenile, LGFA and camogie.

The fundraiser is called A Big Push For Rory and C.A.R.E Cancer Support Centre.

The idea is do 10 push ups (but 10 squats, 10 sit ups, 10 or whatever you can do can be substituted for push ups), this is for young and old , take a video of you doing it and make a donation on the go fund me page.

After making a donation, post your video on all your social media pages, facebook, twitter, snapchat, instagram etc and tag

Facebook: Moyle Rovers, Moyle Rovers Ladies Football

Twitter: @moylerovers @LgfcMoyle

Instagram: Moyle Rovers

On your video, you nominate at least 3 people to do the challenge from the Moyle Rovers club or members can also nominate people outside the club as well.

All members of the club, when you get nominated to do the challenge send your videos to Ian or Jean (0866036492)for one big video of everyone's efforts to be made at the end.

Tipperary Live - Rory needs surgery in USA to help him walk