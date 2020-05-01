The late Elizabeth (Liz) O'Sullivan of Tinahalla House, Carrick-on-Suir

The death occurred on April 29 of Elizabeth Liz O'Sullivan (née) Mahony late of Tinhalla House, Carrick-on-Suir, Co. Waterford and formerly of Kells, Co Kilkenny. Elizabeth was wife of the late Michael. She is sadly missed by her loving children Brendan and Rose, son-in-law, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Rest In Peace

Due to recent HSE guidelines regarding funeral gatherings Elizabeth's funeral will be private for immediate family only. We suggest using the online condolence page below to offer your sympathies, thank you for your consideration and cooperation at this time.

The late Jessie Costello, Cappagh, Cappawhite

Jessies Costello (nee Dunlea) of Cappagh, Cappawhite, Co. Tipperary died peacefully at her home on April 30th 2020. Jessie was wife of the late Tommy and mother of the late Kathleen. Sadly missed by her loving sons Billy and Eddie, daughter Peggy (Cummins), brother Joe Dunlea, daughter-in-law Ann, son-in-law Tony, grandchildren Declan, Thomas, Siobhán, Kathleen and Anthony, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Rest in Peace

Reposing at her residence on Friday, May 1. Requiem Mass on Saturday in Our Lady of Fatima Church Cappawhite at 11.30 o’c and burial afterwards in Cappawhite Cemetery. Due to the national guidelines on Covid-19, funeral is restricted to family only.

The late Jacinta Enright, Lucan, Co. Dublin and formerly of Templemore and Castlebar

ENRIGHT, Jacinta (Lucan, Co. Dublin, and formerly of Templemore and Castlebar) died peacefully at her home on April 28 after finally succumbing to a long illness, which she successfully defied for many years, refusing to let it diminish her joy for life.

Jacinta was beloved daughter of Helen and the late Michael (Mick), and dear sister and wonderful friend to her brother John, sisters Helena and the very recently deceased Antoinette (Toni) and brother-in-law Gregory (Casey). So sadly missed by her loving mother, brother, sister, brother-in-law, cousins, relatives and friends.

Rest In Peace

A private funeral will take place due to government advice regarding public gatherings. Jacinta's Funeral Mass will be available to view online on Monday, May 4 at 2pm by following this link - https://lucanparish.com/live-webcam-stream

Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot, may leave a personal message at www.cunninghamsfunerals.com. Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to MS Ireland - https://www.ms-society.ie/donate.

The late Teresa (Tessie) O'Brien, Cappagh, Cloneen, Clonmel

Teresa (Tessie) O'Brien (neé Cantwell), Cappagh, Cloneen, Clonmel died peacefully at South Tipperary General Hospital and had been under the loving care of Mary O'Connor and her staff in Acorn Lodge Nursing Home in Cashel. She was in her 103rd year and was predeceased by her loving husband Michael.

She is sadly missed by her loving son Denis, daughter-in-law Margaret, grandsons: Niall and Ronan; niece, nephews, relatives, neighbours, and a wide circle of friends, especially Mary Morrissey and her carers.

May She Rest In Peace

A private family funeral will take place, in keeping with government guidelines and HSE advice on public gatherings in relation to Covid-19. Please use the online condolence page below as an option to offer your sympathies.

The late Jean (Bunny) Olding, Collins Row, Old Bridge, Clonmel

The death has occurred of Jean (Bunny) Olding, (née Burke), Collins Row, Old Bridge, Clonmel. Bunny passed away unexpectedly at home on Wednesday morning. Pre-deceased by Paddy and John, she will be sadly missed by her loving daughters Paula, Sinéad, Evelyn and Sarah-Jane, grandchildren Christopher, Jaimy, Aaron, Zane, Kenny, Emily, Jordan, Roma, Luca, Charlotte and Millie, great-grandchildren, brothers, sisters, sons-in-law Keith, Tony and Bertie, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Rest in Peace

Due to Government advice regarding public gatherings a private Funeral Mass will be held in Ss. Peter & Paul’s Church on Saturday at 1pm. Those who cannot attend can watch live via the church livestream service www.churchservices.tv/clonmelpeterpaul. Burial will take place afterwards in St Patrick’s Cemetery.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a h-anam dílis

Bunny’s family understands and appreciates that people would like to offer condolences. For those who would have liked to attend the Funeral Mass but due to current restrictions cannot, please leave a message on Condon's Funeral Directors Facebook page. Thank you for your co-operation and understanding at this difficult time.

The late Ian Ryan of Sue Ryder House and late of Quarrymount, William Street, Nenagh

Ian Ryan passed away on Thursday, April 30 and is sadly missed by his sisters, brothers, nieces and nephews, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Rest in peace

Due to Goverment advice regarding public gatherings a private family funeral mass will take place this Saturday at 10am in St. Mary's of the Rosary Church, Nenagh followed by burial in Lisboney New Cemetery.

Those who cannot attend can take part in the ceremony via the Livestream service on nenaghparish.ie. Thank you for your understanding and co-operation at the time.

The late John Joe (JJ) O'Donnell, Lower Woodenstown, New Inn, Cahir

John Joe (JJ) O’Donnell, Lower Woodenstown, New Inn, Cahir died peacefully in the wonderful and loving care of the nurses and staff at St. Teresa’s Nursing Home, Friar Street Cashel on April 27. John Joe (JJ) recently pre-deceased by his loving wife Bridie (née Dunlea) and predeceased by his brothers Dinny and Dick and sister Kitty.

Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his daughter Mary, son John (Johnny), daughter-in-law Jacinta, son-in-law Darren, brothers Vincent, Paddy, Tom and Liam, sisters Mary- Ann and Noreen, nieces, nephews, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, The Dunlea family, Midleton and all his relatives, neighbours and friends.

May He Rest In Peace

In line with current restrictions a private family funeral will take place this Friday, May 1, at the Church Of Our Lady Queen, New Inn at 3pm, followed by burial afterwards in adjoining Cemetery. Joe Joe’s mass will be livestreamed on the following link http://funeralslive.ie/john-joe-o-donnell/.

For those who would have liked to attend John Joe’s funeral but are unable to do so due to Government restrictions, please leave a message for the family in the condolence link below. The family thank you for your understanding and support at this difficult time. A memorial mass to celebrate John Joe’s life will be held at a later date.