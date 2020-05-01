Two people arrested in connection with violent row in Co. Tipperary town

Gardai have arrested a man and woman in connection with a violent altercation that occurred in Clonmel on Monday evening.

The man, aged in his 40s, and woman, aged in her 30s, were arrested by gardai this morning (Friday) on suspicion of committing affray.

They are currently being detained at Clonmel Garda Station for questioning under Section 4 of the Criminal Justic Act. They are both from the Clonmel area.

Clonmel Gardai have appealed to any witnesses to the row to assist their investigation.

The incident occurred on the Fethard Road railway bridge adjacent to Clonmel Railway Station at 5.55pm on Monday, April 27. Four people were involved in the altercation that included the use of weapons that appeared to be either baseball bats or sticks.

Gardai are particularly appealing for the occupants of three cars, who had to stop their vehicles because of the incident, to contact them. One lane of the road was blocked due to row.

“One is a blue, old-type Ford Fiesta which we believe travelled from the Thomas Street area of the town. The second is a red car that travelled from the Prior Park area of the town. And the third is a black Ford Focus that travelled from the Prior Park Road side of town as well," said Superintendent William Leahy.

He stressed the occupants of these vehicles were in no way involved in the incident but the Gardai would like their assistance with the investigation they are conducting.

He also appealed to any other witnesses or anyone with CCTV or dashcam footage of the incident to contact the gardai.

Anyone with information that should contact Clonmel Garda Station at (052) 6122222 or (052) 617 7640.