Talented Clonmel primary school students reflect the role of frontline heroes in their beautiful artwork

An art competition took place in Ss. Peter and Paul’s School in Clonmel which invited pupils to design a poster acknowledging the incredible work of healthcare workers and frontline staff throughout the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Primary school pupils are obsessed with superheroes so we knew the idea would appeal to them,” Ms. Moran told us.

Very quickly the entries started to arrive from the smallest pupils in Junior Infants to the more mature boys in fifth and sixth class. The creativity of the pupils was apparent in every entry and selecting winners proved to be no easy task for the adjudicators.

Pupils also had the option of designing a poster to encourage other children to follow the government guidance to “Wash Your Hands, Maintain Social Distance and Stay Home”.

Since the abrupt school closure on March 12 teachers have been working hard to maintain some semblance of normality for their pupils by keeping in contact remotely through the school’s website and email. School Principal Yvonne Moran commented that “this is uncharted territory for all of us - pupils and teachers alike”. New work is set for pupils at the beginning of each week and posted on the school’s website. Pupils can then complete the work and submit it to their teachers by email or they can seek help from the teacher if required.

Parents, particularly those working long hours, are delighted that pupils can seek expert advice from their teachers which enables older children to work somewhat independently while parents get on with working from home, entertaining younger children, caring for elderly relatives and all the usual household chores.

The school staff were keen to ensure that the children would have some activities to keep them busy over the holiday period so the idea of an Art Competition was conceived. Open to every pupil in the school the boys could use any art medium of choice to depict doctors, nurses and other frontline workers as superheroes.

However they eventually awarded first and second place respectively to cousins Joe McMenamin Ryan and Sean McMenamin (both fifth class). Third place went to first class pupil Abhinav Ligde with the highly commended awards going to brothers Eoghan (fifth class) and Padraic Cooney (second class). All five pupils were thrilled to have their winning posters printed and displayed on the railings in front of the school.

Other prize winners were selected from each class and these boys are looking forward to collecting their Easter Egg prizes when the lockdown restrictions are lifted.

Ms Moran expressed a wish that activities such as this would focus the pupils’ attention on the positives of the Covid-19 Lockdown.

“We want our boys to feel great pride in their parents who are frontline workers and to have many happy memories of this unusual period in their lives.”

Look out for the great posters when you are passing Ss. Peter and Paul’s School in Kickham Street.

Tipperary Live - OPW to identify visitor centre site in Cashel