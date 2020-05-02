The late Patrick (Patsy) Casey, Skeheenarinky, Cahir

Patrick Casey,Skeheenarinky, Burncourt, Cahir died peacefully peacefully in the loving care of the staff of Willowbrook Nursing Home on May 1. Patrick (Patsy) was predeceased by his wife Betty (née Colbert), brother Eddie and nephew Edmond. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his loving daughter Mary, son-in-law Tony Murphy, grandchildren Rebecca, Jack and Avril, nieces Susan and Sandra, sisters-in-law Carmel and Helen, relatives, neighbours and friends. Due to the Covid-19 and the HSE restrictions Patsy's Mass will be for family members only in Kilbehenny Church at 11am on Monday and burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. For those who would have liked to attend but are unable to do so due to the restrictions, please use the " Condolences " section on RIP.ie to leave a message. The family would like to thank you for your support and understanding at this difficult and sad time. A memorial mass to celebrate Patsy's life will be held at a later date. May he rest in peace.

The late Patrick (Pat) Dunne, 21 Ballygraigue Court, Nenagh

The death occurred of Patrick (Pat) Dunne, 21 Ballygraigue Court, Nenagh & late of Nenagh Cycles on May 1. He died peacefully in the loving care of Milford Care Centre and UHL. Beloved son of Patrick and Eithne of St. Conlan’s Road, Nenagh. Deeply regretted by his loving parents, brothers Andrew, John, & Ronan, sisters-in-law Tricia & Tracey, uncles, aunts, nephews, nieces, relatives and many friends.

Rest in Peace

Due to HSE guidelines the funeral will be private to the immediate family. Funeral will leave his parents' house in St. Conlan’s Road, Nenagh on Saturday afternoon at 3pm for Shannon Crematorium for private cremation. If people would like to line the route from the house to the Dapp Inn Roundabout to show their sympathies observing social distancing at all times.