Death Notices for Co. Tipperary - Sunday, May 3

The late John Kennedy, Silver View, Nenagh



The death has occurred of the John Kennedy, Silver View, Nenagh. He is oredeceased by his beloved parents Sean and Kathleen. Deeply regretted by his loving sons Michael and Gerard and his sister Geraldine Gleeson, nephews and nieces, extended family, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May John Rest In Peace

Due to Goverment advice regarding public gatherings, a private family funeral Mass will take place this Monday at 10am in St. Mary's of the Rosary Church, Nenagh, followed by burial in Lisboney New Cemetery.

Those who cannot attend can take part in the ceremony via the livestream service on nenaghparish.ie. Thank you for your understanding and cooperation at the time.

The late Thomas (Tucker) Morrissey, 4 St Mary's Road, Ballingarry



Thomas passed away peacefully at his home in Ballingarry, Thurles. Predeceased by his brother Michael. Deeply regretted by his mother Eileen and father Michael, his daughter Sophie and son Michael, sisters Margaret, Susan, Josephine and Kathleen, his brothers Pat and Joe. He will be sadly missed by his nieces Bianca, Michaela and Roisin, nephews Christopher, Nathan, Gavin and Jack, his aunts, uncles, relatives neighbours and wide circle of friends.

May Thomas Rest In Peace. Funeral Arrangements Later

The late Thomas (Tom) Nash, Raheen Lower, Bohertrime, Tipperary Town

The death occurred on May 1 of the late Thomas Nash, Raheen Lower, Bohertrime, Tipperary Town and late of Ballybeg, Oola, Co. Limerick. He died peacefully, at University Hospital Limerick. Thomas (Tom), loving husband of almost 60 years to Eileen (née O'Dwyer); loving father to Sean, Thomas and Martina; adored grandfather to Conor, Evie, Jessica, Sally and Siun. Deeply mourned and sadly missed by his wife Eileen, children, grandchildren, sister Esther, son-in-law Glenn, daughter-in-law Mary, brothers-in-law nephews, nieces, relatives,neighbours and friends.

Rest In Peace.

House Private Please.

A private Mass will take place for Tom in St Michael's Church, Tipperary at 12 noon, on Monday, May 4 and funeral afterwards to St. Michael's Cemetery, Tipperary. Those who cannot attend the funeral Mass due to the current restrictions, please leave a message in the book of condolence below. To view the funeral Mass click into St. Michael's Church Tipperary live.

The late Neil O'Dea of Circular Road, Tuam, Galway/ Templemore, Tipperary

A private funeral will take place for immediate family only in keeping with Government advice and HSE guidelines on public gatherings.

The O’Dea family appreciate your respect, support and understanding at this time. Those who would like to leave a message of condolence may do at groganfdcondolences@gmail.com.

A Memorial Mass for Neil will take place at a later date.

Rest In Peace





The late Margaret Robinson, Hawthorn Court, Celbridge, formerly of Hampstead, London and Cloughjordan, Co. Tipperary



Th death occurred on May 1 at St James' Hospital, Dublin of Margaret Robinson (née Hennessy) of Hawthorn Court, Celbridge, Co. Kildare and formerly of Hampstead, London and and Cloughjordan, Co. Tipperary. Sadly missed by her loving sons Stephen, Gary and Tommy, grandchildren Samantha, Lindsey, Sarah, Hayley, Joanne, Annie, Sophie and Catherine, great-grandchildren Faith, Hope, Evie and Morgan, brother Paddy, sister Philomena, brother-in-law, sister-in-law, nephews, nieces, her trusted friend Maureen, relatives and friends.

RIP

Due to Government advice regarding public gatherings a private family funeral will take place. Margaret’s private funeral Mass can be viewed at 2pm on Tuesday, May 5 at the link below; https://www.celstra.ie/live-feed/

A Memorial Service for Margaret will take place at a later date.