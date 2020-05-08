Sadness following death of former parish priest for Annacarty and Donohill

Tributes have been paid to former parish priest of Annacarty-Donohill, Fr Willie Hennessy, who passed away earlier this week.

Fr. Hennessy, formerly of Ballinlough, Kilteely, Co. Limerick was serving as parish priest of Knocklong and Glenbrohane at the time of his passing.

He was ordained in 1986 having attended St. Patrick's College, Thurles. He previously served the parishes of Newry, Ballina- Boher and Annacarthy - Donohill where he served as curate from 1993 to 1997.

Fr. Hennessy passed away peacefully on Wednesday, May 6 at his residence. Predeceased by his brothers Jim and sisters Mary, Sr. Helen and Joan.

Deeply mourned and sadly missed by his sisters Meta, Kay, Ann and Sr. Lucy, brothers Mike, Paddy, Tom, and John, sisters in law Sheila, Patricia, Linda, nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives, Archbishop Kieran, priests and religious in Cashel & Emly diocese, parishioners, a large circle of friends, his devoted houskeeper Rhonda and former parishoners.

In compliance with Covid-19 guidelines, Fr. Hennessy's funeral will be private. His funeral Mass will be streamed live online while a memorial Mass will take place at a later date.

Mass cards can be posted to Davern's Funeral Home, Hospital, Co. Limerick.