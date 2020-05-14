Gardai arrest man after discovering drugs worth €13,500 in car in Tipperary

Gardaí have arrested and charged a man in relation to the seizure of €13,500 of suspected cannabis herb in Co Tipperary on May 13, 2020.

Shortly before 9pm, Gardaí from Newport Garda Station were on Covid-19 patrol in the Shanbally area of Birdhill when they spotted a car on its own in a car park.

After speaking to the driver, Gardaí carried out a search of the car and found €13,500 of suspected cannabis herb. The suspected drugs will now be sent for analysis.

A man, aged in his 40's, was arrested at the scene and brought to Nenagh Garda Station. He was detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 and has since been charged.

He is due to appear before Nenagh District Court this morning at 10.30am.