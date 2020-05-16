Deaths in Tipperary Saturday May 16th



James White

Clashnasmuth,Ahenny,Carrick on Suir

James White, late of Clashnasmuth, Ahenny, Carrick On Suir, Co. Tipperary, died 14th May 2020. James’ Funeral Mass will take place on Monday at 11.30am in Faugheen Church, Carrick On Suir, followed by burial In the adjoining cemetery.

Due to HSE Guidelines, James’ Funeral Mass and burial will be private to immediate family. we suggest using the online condolence page below to offer your sympathies. Thank you for your co-operation and consideration at this difficult time.

Mary O Sullivan

Ballycrehane,Glen of Aherlow Tipperary

O'Sullivan, Ballycrehane, Aherlow, Co. Tipperary on the 15th May 2020. Mary. Predeceased by her brother Tommy & sister Margaret. Deeply regretted by her loving brother Michael, nephews Tommy & Joe, niece Caroline, relatives, neighbours & friends. May she rest in Peace.

Requiem Mass on Sunday at 11am in Lisvernane Church. Burial afterwards in Ballincourty Cemetery.