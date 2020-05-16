Judge suspends final four years of 10 year jail term imposed on Co. Tipperary man caught with €240,000 worth of cannabis 

A judge has suspended the final four years of a ten year jail term imposed on a 54 year-old Clonmel man who was caught in possession of €240,000 worth of cannabis resin near Clerihan.

Judge Patrick Meghan granted the application for the suspension of the remainder of Eddie Landy's prison term at the recent session of Clonmel Circuit Criminal Court.

Mr Landy with an address at 42 Bianconi Drive, Clonmel received the 10 year jail term at Clonmel Circuit Court on March 20, 2014 for possessing drugs for selling or supplying ot others.

Prosecuting counsel David Humphries said Judge Tom Teehan, who imposed the sentence, directed it be reviewed after six years

Sergeant Kieran O'Regan recounted that a vehicle Eddie Landy was a front seat passenger in was intercepted by gardai at Darcy's Cross near Clerihan on October 24, 2012. Gardai found 40kgs of cannabis resin valued at €240,000.

Mr Landy co-operated with gardai and informed them he was involved with sourcing and collecting the drugs. The driver was also convicted and received a suspended sentence.

The sergeant said under the 10 year prison sentence imposed on Mr Landy an application to seek the suspension of the final four years would considered if he behaved in prison. He had five previous convictions, Sgt. O'Regan continued.

They include a conviction in Cork Circuit Court in 2002 for possessiong drugs for sale or supply to other for which he received a six year and six months jail term and a seven year jail term for robbery Dublin Circuit Court in 1987.

Defence counsel Colman Cody SC said his client made “extraordinary efforts” to rehabilitate himself while in prison.

“It could be fairly said he has done as much as is humanly possible and used his time constructively,” said the barrister referring to a booklet of training certificates he has achieved and testimonials about his efforts in prison. Mr Landy hadn't any disciplinary issues while in prison and has also engaged with addiction treatment services.

He pointed out that Mr Landy was transferred to an open prison in November 2017. This could only have come about in circumstances where he was trusted by the prison authorities,

Mr Cody said the prison governor's report gave a “glowing account” of Mr Landy.

Mr Cody noted Mr Landy's co-operation with the garda investigation and the full and frank admissions he made to them. He said Mr Landy was known to gardai for his cannabis addiction and had none of the trappings of wealth. When he committed the offence, he was in the process of paying off a substantial drugs debt he owed to “more sinister elements”. He wasn't going to benefit from the sale or supply of the drugs found on him.

Mr Cody argued Mr Landy showed “quite a bit of human decency” by taking full responsibility for the crime. Another person involved in the incident received a suspended sentence, he noted.

The senior counsel added that his client had a difficult childhood and was damaged by his dysfunctional background. He concluded that Mr Landy was now “a bit long in the tooth to be engaging in criminal behaviour”.

Judge Meghan said he was satisfied Mr Landy had taken all the opportunities afforded to him.

“I see no gain in retaining him in custody,” he declared before suspending the remaining four years of the jail term for four years on condition Mr Landy kept the peace for four years.

At the recommendation of the Gardai, the judge also directed Mr Landy to stay away from drug dealers and any known criminals, remain under the guidance of the Probation Service for a year after his release and not ingest alcohol or drugs on his release from prison.