Three years suspended jail term imposed on Co. Tipperary man found with more than €3000 worth of drugs after getting off bus 

A three years suspended jail sentence has been imposed on a Clonmel man found in possession of more than €3000 worth of heroin and cocaine when searched by a detective garda after he got off a bus in Kilsheelan.

Judge Patrick Meghan handed down this penalty to John Doyle of 20 Westcourt, Clonmel at a recent sitting of Clonmel Circuit Criminal Court.

Mr Doyle received the sentence for possessing drugs for sale or supply to others at Kilsheelan on November 8, 2018. He pleaded guilty.

The Judge marked a separate affray offence Mr Doyle pleaded guilty to committing at his home on February 13, 2019 to be proven and taken into account in the sentence.

Outlining the details of the drugs offence, Sgt. Kieran O'Regan said Detective Garda Ruairi Ryan saw John Doyle getting off a JJ Kavanagh's bus at Ormonde Stores, Kilsheelan while he was on duty in an unmarked patrol car on November 8, 2018.

Mr Doyle was known to the detective and he approached him to carry out a drugs search. Detective Garda Ryan found a blue bag in Mr Doyle's wallet containing brown powder. In a tobacco pouch he found four more similar bags of brown powder and one bag of white powder.

Mr Doyle was arrested and brought to Clonmel Garda Station where he admitted possessing heroin and cocaine for the purpose of supplying them to others. Lab analysis of the drugs confirmed he had 20.927gms of heroin valued at €2929.78 and €100 worth of cocaine. The total value of the drugs seized was €3029.78.

Prosecuting barrister David Humphries said at the time John Doyle committed this offence, he was just a few months into a suspended jail sentence for another drugs offence.

Outlining the evidence of the affray offence, Gda. Fearghal Bolger said gardai received a 999 call about a man having been stabbed in Clonmel at 9.02pm on February 13, 2019. He went to the scene and entered 20 Westcourt. He saw Avril Broderick, who informed him the injured man was in the front room. He found a man in the front room lying on his back on the floor. There was a large stab wound on the top of his head. There was a large quantity of blood on the floor surrounding him. The court heard this injured man is due to appear before Clonmel Circuit Court in July to face charges relating to this incident.

The following day after being identified as a suspect, John Doyle was arrested by Garda Eoin Harringon for the offence of affray at 20 Westcourt, Clonmel and detained at Clonmel Garda Station.

He informed gardai there had been a scuffle in the house. He and the other man had pushed each other. He recalled the other man was on top of him.

John Doyle said he had to stand up to this man and it was the first time he stood up to him. Avril Broderick, John Doyle's partner, said the other man went straight for John and started pushing him around the place.

Gda. Bolger said gardai concluded that both parties were violent to each other.

The court heard that Mr Doyle had 20 previous convictions, the most recent was a conviction for possessing drugs for sale or supply to others imposed in January this year for which he received a prison sentence. He is due to released in October.

In April 2018, he received a nine months prison term for possessing drugs for sale or supply to others and in May, 2018, he received a three months suspended jail term for drugs possession.

In relation to the drugs offence, defence barrister Cephas Power said his client didn't “shy away” from the offence he committed when he was brought to the garda station. His chronic drug addiction problem spanning 15 years became very apparent to gardai when they were interviewing him.

He explained that Mr Doyle purchased the cocaine for his partner. He would smoke a significant amount of the heroin, sell the rest to get money and then go back to Dublin on the bus to get more. His client went through a period between 2012 and 2017 where he was off drugs and didn't commit any offences. The death of his father caused him to relapse.

Turning to the affray charge against his client, Mr Power explained that Mr Doyle was at home with his partner and was drinking with a Mr Carroll. The other man came over to the house, pushed in the door and went inside the house.

He pointed out that his client had no previous convictions for any violent offences and he had no history of violence whatsoever.

While he acted in self-defence, his client accepted he went too far. His client told gardai he was terrified and was being bullied by the other man involved in the incident.

Mr Power added that his client was a very vulnerable individual, who has had a very difficult time in prison. He suffered from mental health and health difficulties. He pointed out that Mr Doyle has re-engaged with the drugs addiction services while in prison.

Mr Power appealed to Judge Meghan to impose a suspended jail term in view of his client's full and frank admissions to his crimes and his remorse and embarrassment at the offences he committed,

The barrister requested the judge to structure the penalty in a way that will enable his client to secure drugs counselling and continue all his medication for his mental health problems.

Imposing sentence, Judge Meghan said he regarded the drugs offence to be at the lower end of the scale of this type of crime and he regarded a three year jail term to be the appropriate sentence. In view of his early plea of guilty, his admissions to gardai and his re-engagement with drugs addiction treatment services in prison, he was giving him a last chance by suspending the three year sentence for a period of three years.

He directed that Mr Doyle continue to undertake any drug addiction treatment available to him in prison and on his release that he take part in a drugs treatment programme in the community.

Judge Meghan also directed the defendant to stay away from drugs dealers on his release from jail.

In marking the affray offence proven and taken into account in the overall sentence, Judge Meghan said he took into account Mr Doyle's guilty plea to the affray and the fact he hadn't any history of violence.

In view of the circumstances outlined by the gardai, Judge Meghan said he accepted Mr Doyle had the defence of self defence open to him and noted a jury could well take this view if the case went to trial.