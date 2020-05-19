Garda College recruitment continues in Templemore despite Covid-19 restrictions

The Garda Training College in Templemore has resumed it's role of providing student Gardai with the necessary skills and tools to police, after a short hiatus during Covid-19 lockdown restrictions.



However, the training process has changed substantially with technology being utilised to get the new recruits up to speed before sending them out to Garda Stations around the country.



The Garda College continues to be one of the most important industries in the town of Templemore and the return of students and staff to the facility will be welcomed by all locals as the economy slowly begins to re-ignite again after Covid-19.

Garda authorities say that training of recruits in the Garda Training College in Templemore will follow well established criteria despite substantial changes to the normal tutelage in what has been described as a 'blended programme”.



Recruits getting ready for their 'passing out'

Responding to a query from tipperarylive.ie the Garda Press Office said:

“An Garda Síochána has a well-established e-Learning platform, The Garda LMS (Learning Management System) which already combines and enhances the traditional learning environment in an online setting.

“This functionality includes content management, email, discussion, calendar and chat room to enhance teacher to trainee communication.

“The Garda LMS is a single robust, secure and integrated system which allows students and staff to participate in online training courses using the Garda LMS system and personal laptops or tablets which gives 24/7 worldwide access.

“The Garda LMS creates effective online learning communities while complimenting and enhancing face-to-face lecturing in the Garda Síochána College.

“The blended programme will comply with Public Health guidelines and current standards and Quality Assurance in place.

“An Garda Síochána remains committed to recruiting and training the very best persons to the highest standards.”



The Garda Training College in Templemore remains one of the most advanced and highly regarded on the planet with global renown ensuring that the models of policing and training are often observed by others and copied.