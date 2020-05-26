IFA president Tim Cullinan slams Tiktok users recording pranks with farm machinery

IFA president Tim Cullinan has hit out at people who are recording pranks with farm machinery for uploading on the TikTok social media channel.

“This practice is grossly irresponsible and is an accident waiting to happen. I am disgusted that people could be so casual and have no regard for the dangers involved in what they are doing,” he said.

TikTok is a social network for sharing user-generated videos. In recent weeks videos of extremely dangerous behaviour on farms have emerged online with footage showing young men climbing onto moving machinery while filming.

With eight farm fatalities already this year, Mr Cullinan said those carrying on like this should take a hard look at themselves.

“Too often, people are not willing to act responsibly and identify the risks,” said the Toomevara native.

“All farmers and contractors need to make it clear to their employees that engaging in these practices is a sackable offence,” he said.