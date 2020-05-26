Man arrested in connection with seizure of €4000 of suspected heroin in Clonmel 

Gardaí have today arrested a man and seized €4,000 of suspected heroin in Clonmel.

At around 2.45pm, Gardaí from the Clonmel District Drugs Unit stopped and searched a man on Western Road, Clonmel.

The man, aged in his 30s, was found to be in possession of suspected heroin with an estimated street value of €4,000. A mobile phone that he was carrying was also seized as part of the investigation. The suspected drugs will now be sent for analysis.

The man was arrested at the scene and is currently detained at Clonmel Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.