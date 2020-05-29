Irish Water and Tipperary County Council working to restore water supply in Kilross Co. Tipperary

Irish Water is working in partnership with Tipperary County Council to carry out essential repairs to a burst watermain in the Kilross area. This is affecting water supply to Bruce Walk, Lattin, Shronel, Galbally Road, Roseborough, Kilross and surrounding areas

These works have an estimated completion time of 4.30pm. It may take 2-3 hours for normal water supply to return to all customers but it is important to continue to follow the HSE guidance on hand-washing.

Irish Water and Tipperary County Council understands the inconvenience when emergency works occur and thank customers for their patience while we complete these essential repairs and restore normal supply to impacted customers. We regret any inconvenience caused.

Irish Water is working at this time, with our local authority partners, contractors and others to safeguard the health and well-being of staff and the public and to ensure the continuity of drinking water and wastewater services.

The latest updates on these works will be available on the supply and service section of our website https://www.water.ie.

The Irish Water customer care helpline is open 24/7 and customers can call us on 1850 278 278. Customers can also contact us on Twitter @IWCare with any queries.