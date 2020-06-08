UPDATED: Tipperary gardaí have arrested a woman and seized €25,000 worth of tablets

Gardaí have arrested a woman and seized €25,000 worth of drugs in Tipperary.

Shortly after 3pm on Sunday, gardaí from the Clonmel District Drugs Unit and Tipperary Divisional Drugs Unit carried out a search of a house in the Carrickbeg area of Carrick-on-Suir.

Gardaí seized suspected alprazolam pills that were in blister packs branded 'Ksalol'.

These tablets have an estimated street value of approximately €25,000.The suspected drugs will now be sent for analysis.

A woman, aged in her 30s, was arrested at the scene and detained at Clonmel Garda Station.

She has since been released and a file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.