UPDATED: Tipperary gardaí have arrested a woman and seized €25,000 worth of tablets
LATEST
CREDIT: Tipperary gardaí
Gardaí have arrested a woman and seized €25,000 worth of drugs in Tipperary.
Shortly after 3pm on Sunday, gardaí from the Clonmel District Drugs Unit and Tipperary Divisional Drugs Unit carried out a search of a house in the Carrickbeg area of Carrick-on-Suir.
Gardaí seized suspected alprazolam pills that were in blister packs branded 'Ksalol'.
These tablets have an estimated street value of approximately €25,000.The suspected drugs will now be sent for analysis.
A woman, aged in her 30s, was arrested at the scene and detained at Clonmel Garda Station.
She has since been released and a file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.
