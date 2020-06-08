Revealed: Almost 30% of planning applications to the Council 'deemed invalid'

Almost 30% of all planning applications to Tipperary County Council up until May of this year were "deemed invalid".

The figures are outlined in the June Management Report given to local representatives.

A total of 508 planning applications were received by Tipperary's local authority from January 1 to May 26 of this year.

Of these, 142 applications were "deemed invalid" - which amounts to 28% of applications - while a further 21 were withdrawn.

During the six month period 261 applications were decided with 254 being granted planning permission and seven were refused permission.

Further Information was required in 164 cases.