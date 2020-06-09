Over 50 patients successfully transferred to Our Lady's Hospital in Cashel, says TD

Over 50 patients have been successfully transferred to Our Lady's Hospital in Cashel, says Independent Tipperary TD, Mattie McGrath.

In a post on social media, he said: "Delighted to hear that all patients were successfully transferred from St Patrick's to Our Lady's Hospital Cashel.

"I welcome that the hospital is now being utilised for inpatient accommodation.

"A huge thank you to the Irish Red Cross with members from the Cashel, Tipperary, Clonmel and Roscrea Branch who successfully moved over 50 patients [on Monday] morning.

"A move overseen by National Director Unit-Anthony Lawlor, Tipperary Area Director of Unit-John Ryan and Regional Director Unit-Ted Noonan. Thanks to all the HSE Staff who assisted in the move."