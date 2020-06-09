Revealed: Two-bed house on site of a pristine Tipperary golf course going under the hammer
29 Ballykisteen Golf & Country Club, Co. Tipperary, E34W102
A two-bed house on the site of a pristine Tipperary golf course is going under the hammer with a guide price of €50,000.
The property is 29 Ballykisteen Golf and Country Club. The mid-terrace two bedroom house is labelled an investment opportunity and extends to approximately 592 sq.ft.
The house is a vacant possession.
The property is being sold as part of BidX1's online auction on June 25.
