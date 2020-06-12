New Fethard public park will be officially opened later this month

A new €150,000 public park in Fethard will be officially opened by Carrick-on-Suir Municipal District chairperson Cllr Imelda Goldsboro later this month but only a limited number of people will attend the ceremony due to Covid-19 social distancing guidelines.

The East Gate Park at Burke Street showcases a previously hidden section of Fethard's 13th century town walls along its western boundary. It also provide pedestrian access between Burke Street and Barrack Street.

The park is located on a 0.2 hectacres site that was previously home to the facades of two derelict houses.

The project, funded with the help of grant aid from the Town & Village Renewal Scheme, included conservation works on the section of the town wall that forms its boundary. Entrance gates are situated at both Burke Street and Barrack Street.

Carrick-on-Suir Municipal District's acting administrator Liz McGrath said the project was substantially completed last November with a few snags completed after that.

She informed councillors at the monthly meeting of Carrick-on-Suir Municipal District that the par will be officially opened in the coming weeks but indicated the number of people attending the ceremony will be limited to about 20 people due to Covid-19 social distancing guidelines.

Carrick-on-Suir Cllr Kieran Bourke said it was a shame the numbers invited to the official opening were going to be limited and remarked that residents in Fethard will have to “draw straws” to see who can attend the official opening.

Ms McGrath agreed it was a shame but pointed out that the local authority had to be seen to comply with social distancing guidelines.

Carrick MD engineer Willie Corby explained the site of the park was relatively narrow and not very big. Visitors only had the width of a building to walk through. You could only fit around 10 to 15 people there using social distancing guideliness.

“You couldn't have a big crowd in it. It isn't a big place and I would saw 20 is a lot of people to have in there together.

“We will be criticised if we have too many as much as for having too few.”

Mr Corby pointed out that the public will have plenty of time and opportunity after the official opening to walk around this lovely public amenity.