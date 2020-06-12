'Thank you', popular Tipperary pub won't reopen after lockdown restrictions are lifted

Popular Clonmel pub and restaurant - Cooper's Bar - won't be reopening after the coronavirus lockdown restrictions are lifted.

In a statement on the pub's Facebook page, Clare Maunsell said: "Sometimes it takes the unexpected to make you realise just what's important.

"While the coronavirus has had a devastating affect across the country for businesses it has for many of us, forced us to take stock, and reflect."

The closure of the pub, located on Thomas Street, will not affect the carry out off-licence business.

Clare added: "I have enjoyed my time away from our business, I have enjoyed spending uninterrupted time with my family .

"This time away has given me the opportunity to identify this and to reflect therefore I have decided to act upon it by choosing to NOT reopen Cooper's bar and restaurant.

"This decision is a lifestyle choice and one that I think that many others might follow in their specific field of work after this virus.

"The last eight years have been challenging, enjoyable often hectic and most times very rewarding but I recognise now that I reached a point in my life where I wish to make changes and to take things just a little bit easier.

"I would like to thank all of the customers over the years that have supported myself and my staff in the bar and restaurant and I wish to point out that NONE of these changes affect the carry out off-licence business.

"For Emmet and his crew it IS VERY much business as usual and we look forward to your continued support in that regard, in the meantime I once again thank you for your support and wish you and your family well in the future as Ireland recovers slowly but surely from Covid-19."