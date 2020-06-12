Irish Water is carrying out repairs to burst water mains in south Tipperary

Irish Water, working in partnership with Tipperary County Council, is carrying out repairs to a burst water main, which may cause supply disruptions to Ballyneale, Kilsheelan, Faugheen, Cregg, Lissadober, Kylanoreashy and surrounding areas in Co. Tipperary.

Works have an estimated completion time of 8pm today (Friday, June 12). Irish Water recommends that you allow 2-3 hours after the estimated restoration time for supply to fully return.

Irish Water and Tipperary County Council said they understood the inconvenience caused when repair works occur and thanks customers for their patience while they complete this essential work and restore normal supply to impacted customers.

The latest updates on these works will be available on the supply and service section of the website https://www.water.ie. The Irish Water customer care helpline is open 24/7 and customers can call Water on 1850 278 278. Customers can also contact us on Twitter @IWCare with any queries.

"We appreciate the public’s help at this time in conserving water. There are lots of helpful tips for conserving water on water.ie but the key messages are to leave the hose and the pressure washer in the shed; don’t use paddling pools; reuse household water for the garden; and take shorter showers," said an Irish Water spokesperson.