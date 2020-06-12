'A lot of used gloves, masks and litter being dumped,' Tipperary councillor hits out

"A lot of used gloves, masks and litter being dumped," said Tipperary's Cllr Declan Burgess as he hit out over dumping around Tipperary. 

He added: "Many volunteers with Cashel Tidy Town and other groups across Tipperary were out litter picking in our beautiful communities.

"There are a lot of used gloves, masks and litter being dumped. Please be mindful and dispose of rubbish correctly."