Funding secured to renovate Carrick-on-Suir playground 

Tipperary County Council has secured grant aid to refurbish Carrick-on-Suir's Fair Green Playground.

The renovations will be carried out at the playground this summer.

Carrick-on-Suir Municipal District's acting administrator Liz McGrath informed the district’s elected members about the Council’s successful application for funding for the project.

She said the Council secured a total of €8,250 in grant aid, which would cover 75% of the refurbishment costs. The remainder of the project will be financed by the council.

The Council's application for funding to renovate the Multi-Use Games Area at Ballylynch in Carrick was unsuccessful.