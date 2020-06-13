Funding secured to renovate Carrick-on-Suir playground
The Fair Green Playground in Carrick-on-Suir
Tipperary County Council has secured grant aid to refurbish Carrick-on-Suir's Fair Green Playground.
The renovations will be carried out at the playground this summer.
Carrick-on-Suir Municipal District's acting administrator Liz McGrath informed the district’s elected members about the Council’s successful application for funding for the project.
She said the Council secured a total of €8,250 in grant aid, which would cover 75% of the refurbishment costs. The remainder of the project will be financed by the council.
The Council's application for funding to renovate the Multi-Use Games Area at Ballylynch in Carrick was unsuccessful.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on