UPDATED: Over 1,000 homes affected by several power outages in south Tipperary

Over 1,000 homes are affected by a massive power outage in Tipperary.

A total of 1,120 people are affected by an outage in Ardfinnan with an estimated restore time of 9.15pm on Saturday night.

A fault in Cahir has left 41 people affected near Ballylooby while a fault in Kilshanny has left 39 homes without power.

Power is expected to be restored after 9pm.

The ESB said: "We apologise for the loss of supply. We are currently working to repair a fault affecting your premises and will restore power as quickly as possible."