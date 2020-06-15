Tipperary County Council takes in charge Carrick-on-Suir housing estate

Tipperary County Council has “taken in charge” the roads, car parks, open spaces, water, sewerage and public lighting infrastructure and services of Castle Heights estate in Carrick-on-Suir.

Carrick-on-Suir Municipal District’s councillors gave the go ahead for the Carrickbeg estate to be taken in charge at their monthly meeting.

In a written report, the Council’s Director of Roads Marcus O’Connor reported there were no objections or representations made when the proposal to take in charge the estate was put out to public consultation.

He notified councillors there was €88,069 potential outstanding Irish Water and roads works to be carried out on the estate.