WEATHER ALERT: Met Éireann issues thunderstorm warning for Tipperary

Be advised!

Reporter

Reporter:

Reporter

Email:

news@nationalist.ie

BREAKING: Met Éireann issues second thunderstorm warning for Limerick

Torrential downpours are being forecast by Met Éireann

Met Éireann has issued a second thunderstorm warning for Tipperary in less than 24 hours.

Read also: Restoration work to be carried out on Tipperary town’s Medieval walls this summer

In a status yellow weather warning, issued on Sunday morning, the forecaster warned that thunderstorms will develop in Tipperary and across the country.

A separate warning was issued late on Saturday evening and social media was alive across Tipperary as people posted images and videos of the thunder and lightning.

Torrential downpours can be expected in some areas this Sunday and Met Éireann says there is a risk of hail and localised flooding.

The thunderstorm warning, which remains valid from midday to 11pm on Sunday night, applies to Munster, Connacht, Cavan, Monaghan, Donegal, Kilkenny, Laois, Longford, Offaly and Westmeath.