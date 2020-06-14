ALERT: Thousands left without power in Tipperary after violent thunderstorms
Was there a thunderstorm in your area?
ESB Networks working to repair faults
Thousands of homes were left without power in Tipperary over the weekend after violent thunderstorms on Saturday night.
Over 1,000 homes were affected by a massive power outage in Ardfinnan on Saturday evening but power has since been restored.
A fault in Cashel on Sunday morning has left 1,524 people without power with an estimated restore time of 3pm.
There are other faults around Golden, Rossmore and Garranacanty.
