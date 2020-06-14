ALERT: Thousands left without power in Tipperary after violent thunderstorms

Was there a thunderstorm in your area?

Reporter

Reporter:

Reporter

Email:

news@nationalist.ie

Tipperary Tipperary Tipperary

ESB Networks working to repair faults

Thousands of homes were left without power in Tipperary over the weekend after violent thunderstorms on Saturday night.

Over 1,000 homes were affected by a massive power outage in Ardfinnan on Saturday evening but power has since been restored. 

A fault in Cashel on Sunday morning has left 1,524 people without power with an estimated restore time of 3pm. 

There are other faults around Golden, Rossmore and Garranacanty.