How can you not love the Premier County? Gardaí share stunning picture of Tipperary
Wow!
CREDIT: Tipperary gardaí
How can you not love the Premier County? Gardaí have shared a stunning picture of Tipperary while out on patrol on Monday morning.
Gardaí said: "Beautiful start to the week overlooking Tipperary Town from the Glen of Aherlow at sunrise while out on patrol.
"Please remember to #BeSafe and practice #SocialDistancing as we are all #InThisTogether."
