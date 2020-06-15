How can you not love the Premier County? Gardaí share stunning picture of Tipperary

CREDIT: Tipperary gardaí

How can you not love the Premier County? Gardaí have shared a stunning picture of Tipperary while out on patrol on Monday morning. 

Gardaí said: "Beautiful start to the week overlooking Tipperary Town from the Glen of Aherlow at sunrise while out on patrol.

"Please remember to #BeSafe and practice #SocialDistancing as we are all #InThisTogether."