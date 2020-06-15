Scorchio! Weather charts predict warm and settled weather from end of next weekend
Woohoo!
CREDIT: Carlow Weather
Weather charts are predicting warm and settled weather from the end of next weekend and beyond, says forecaster Alan O'Reilly.
One weather model is "sticking to its guns for fine warm settled weather from the end of next weekend".
Alan added: "Long way off but interesting to see the latest charts persisting with this idea. It would bring warm sunny weather back, let’s wait and see."
